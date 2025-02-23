Blue Jackets Defender Not Slowing Down After Break
Zach Werenski is having a career year with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 27-year-old defenseman leads the Blue Jackets in scoring and is near the top of the NHL's defensive scoring race. He returned to action for Columbus after representing the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off and picked up right where he left off.
The Blue Jackets' defenseman was the United States' top defender during the tournament and arguably their best player overall. He led Team USA in scoring, notching six assists in four games. His speed and puck-carrying abilities were difficult for opponents to contain.
The Jackets returned to action by defeating the Chicago Blackhawks by a score of 5-1. Unsurprisingly, Werenski led the charge for the Jackets. The Norris Trophy hopeful recorded one goal and added two assists, upping his season totals to 18 goals and 44 assists. Through 56 games this year, he's already established new career highs in average ice time, goals, and points and still has 26 games left in the regular season.
His play elevates his status among the NHL's best defensemen, and he's leading Columbus toward a playoff spot. The team is currently 27-22-8 for 62 points. They are tied with the Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators in points, creating a three-way race for the two Wild Card spots available. The Boston Bruins are one point back of all three as well, adding to the tension of the playoff race.
But what the Red Wings, Senators, and Bruins lack this year is a Norris Trophy candidate. Werenski is making a strong and sturdy case to be the top defenseman in the NHL this year. He's also proving that he is the Blue Jackets' most valuable player and most important piece. It's already a career year for Werenski, and there's still plenty of time left in the season.
