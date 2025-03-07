Capitals Add Useful Forward From Penguins
The Washington Capitals have been one of the most talked about teams in the NHL through the 2024-25 season and they are looking to continue building towards a Stanley Cup run. After losing Jakub Vrana to waivers, the Capitals are adding forward Anthony Beauvillier from the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Beauvillier has been putting together a solid season with the Penguins and became an attractive piece to plenty of teams in the NHL, including the Capitals. In exchange for Beauvillier, TSN’s Chris Johnston reports that the Penguins are getting a 2025 second-round pick.
The Capitals had a pair of second-round picks at the upcoming draft, and it’ll be Washington’s pick heading to Pittsburgh.
In 63 games with the Penguins, Beauvillier has scored 13 goals and seven assists for 20 total points. Playing all over the lineup, he should be able to slot in anywhere within the Capitals lineup.
In 613 games at the NHL level over nine seasons, Beauvillier has 129 goals and 137 assists for 266 total points.
Likely set to be a bottom-six forward in Washington, this is the second trade between the Penguins and Capitals this season. Lars Eller was sent back to Washington earlier in the season, seemingly kicking off the Penguins’ fire sale.
The Capitals will be Beauvillier's sixth team since the 2022-23 season, but luckily for him he's jumping from one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference to the best.
