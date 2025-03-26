John Tortorella Takes Responsibility for Flyers Struggles
The Philadelphia Flyers suffered another humbling defeat, this time at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs. They surrendered seven goals in the loss and looked like the inferior team from start to finish.
The Flyers are 1-8-1 in their last 10 games, pushing them even further down the Eastern Conference and NHL standings. It's not the situation Philadelphia envisioned for themselves during coach John Tortorella's third year, yet here they are.
Speaking after the game, Tortorella was brutally honest. As per usual with the veteran coach, he was candid about the team's recent failures. He also took responsibility for the situation, claiming he needs to do a better job of preparing his team despite having little to play for.
"This falls on me," he said. "I’m not really interested in learning how to coach in this type of season, where we’re at right now. But I have to do a better job. So this falls on me, getting the team prepared to play the proper way until we get to the end."
Tortorella's comments are sure to pique some interest, especially the part where he says he is not interested in coaching this type of season. Fans of the organization may see that as Torts declaring he does not want to coach the team.
However, it's important to understand the context of his statement. As The Athletic's Kevin Kurz points out on his X account, Tortorella could be referring to something else. With the Flyers failing to make the playoffs each of the campaigns under their current coach, it's possible Tortorella was expressing frustration at having to coach a team outside of a postseason spot late in the season.
"My opinion on the 'not interested in learning' part of the quote, by the way, is simply that he's not pleased to be just coaching a team that's playing out the string," he wrote. "Not sure I'd read anything more into it than that."
The Flyers are now 28-36-9 through 73 games. They have nine games remaining and just a one-point lead over the Buffalo Sabres to stay out of last place in the Eastern Conference. So it's understandable that Tortorella and the company aren't interested in learning how to deal with this frustrating situation.
