Red Wings Power Play Surges Under New HC
The Detroit Red Wings are enjoying life under their new head coach Todd McLellan. Winners of five straight games, the previously lifeless Wings are very much alive in the Eastern Conference playoff race.
The Red Wings have brought their record to 18-18-4 with their current stretch, and are looking to make it six straight after a meeting with the Chicago Blackhawks. With this sudden change in play, the question must be asked: are the Red Wings vastly improved or are they just enjoying the highs of a fresh, new voice behind the bench?
The thing that jumps out is the power play. The Wings have been lethal with the man advantage, converting at least once in every game he's coached. In the last five games especially, they're scoring on over half of their power plays. They've converted on nine of their last 16 oportunities and it's looked effortless in the process.
The first power play unit is loaded with scoring, going with four forwards and one defenseman. Moritz Seider is an excellent quarterback and holder of the blue line, and he's been tasked with firstly being a puck distributor. On either side of him are Lucas Raymond and Patrick Kane, the team's two best shooters. Alex DeBrincat plays along the half-wall and in front of the net and captain Dylan Larkin plays in the bumper/slot position and acts as a rover to draw penalty killers into areas to open other passing lanes. The unit is incredibly effective at putting the pucks on goal and crashing the net.
While the talent on the power play is undeniable, the arrival of McLellan has freed their best players up to play under less pressure and more emphasis on working hard. That's to McLellan's credit, who has maintained that message since being announced as head coach. Following the team's overtime victory over the Ottawa Senators, a win that came after an OT power play goal was scored by Kane, McLellan hammered that message home again.
"To crawl back the way we have is important," McLellan said. "I did tell the players to quit worrying about wins and losses, streaks, playoffs. Just play the game. Make mistakes. Play well, we’ll fix it the next day. Later on, we’ll look at the standings."
That message has seemed to sit perfectly with the veteran Kane. He's arguably been the team's best player since McLellan's hiring, and he's been their most productive over this hot streak. He has three power play goals, in the last five contests, making up nearly half of his four goals and eight points scored in that span.
As a result, the Red Wings are climbing the standings. The Atlantic Division is a jumbled mess and making it to the top of it will take a heroic effort from the entire lineup. The power play has ascended to the next level, and if the rest of their game can match, they have a real shot at making the 2025 postseason.
