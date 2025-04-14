Rangers Continue Trend of Poor Player Management
The New York Rangers found themselves at the center of attention when veteran defenseman Calvin de Haan spoke on certain criticisms he has of the organization. After being acquired from the Colorado Avalanche in the Ryan Lindgren trade, de Haan doesn’t believe he’s gotten a fair shake with the Rangers.
If you look back, however, this is nothing new for the Rangers. de Haan is just the latest to be open about their feelings towards the Rangers.
Starting back in June of 2024, the Rangers stunned veteran forward and two-time Stanley Cup champion Barclay Goodrow by placing him on waivers. Goodrow didn’t see the move coming and was claimed by the San Jose Sharks.
Goodrow said he was never given an indication that he wouldn’t be back in New York for the 2024-25 season, but the Rangers let him go anyway.
Later that same summer, the Rangers tried trading captain Jacob Trouba for the first time. Trouba rejected the trade thanks to a full no-move clause in his contract and that opened rift between him and the team.
The Rangers eventually traded Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks during the 2024-25 season, putting an end to another dramatic saga on Broadway.
Those two veteran trades were just the tip of the iceberg in a recent trend of poor management toward players within the Rangers’ organization.
Before Kaapo Kakko was traded to the Seattle Kraken, he voiced his displeasure with being healthy scratched from the lineup. Kakko didn’t throw teammates under the bus, but he felt he was better than certain veterans who continued to get playing time over him.
“I know we’re losing games, but I think it’s just easy to take the young guy and put him out,” Kakko said. “I have not been the worst guy, but that was me out of the lineup.”
The Rangers later handed a few scratches to young defenseman Zac Jones who responded by saying he feels like he’s “rotting away” by not playing.
"It's frustrating when you think you're doing some things well,” Jones said. “I just feel like I'm rotting away a little bit.”
Veteran forward Jimmy Vesey even made a strong quote saying he feels like he’s “dying” with the Rangers.
Trouba, Kakko, and Vesey were all traded away from the Rangers organization seemingly on bad terms. Now with de Haan nearing the end of his contract, it seems like he’ll be the next big name to leave New York with a sour taste in his mouth.
The Rangers used to be one of the most attractive places to play in the NHL. With de Haan’s statement adding to a long list of poor reviews from former players, the Rangers aren’t a target destination like they used to be.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!