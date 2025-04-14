Canadiens Can Clinch Playoff Spot in Prospect's Debut
The Montreal Canadiens have two games remaining in their regular season, meaning they have two more shots to clinch a playoff berth. They have a three-point lead over the Columbus Blue Jackets for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, and can secure their playoff berth with a win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Canadiens are getting an added bonus for their game against the Blackhawks. The team's top prospect, Ivan Demidov, signed his entry-level contract and is expected to make his team debut. The Russian winger had one of the best rookie seasons in the history of the KHL, recording 19 goals and 49 points in 65 games with SKA St. Petersburg. He's a consensus A+ prospect who many believe can make an instant impact on the Habs' offense.
The Canadiens will need Demidov to produce immediately in order to defeat the Blackhawks. They've lost their last two games against playoff-bound teams, the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs, and can't afford to lose three straight. The Hawks are staring down another top-5 pick in the upcoming draft and are a ways off from contending. They are exactly the type of team that a playoff squad like the Canadiens defeats with ease in the clutch.
If they lose this game, it puts all of the pressure on their final regular season game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Canes have already clinched their playoff berth as well, making them another tough opponent for Montreal.
They can avoid that by taking care of business against the Blackhawks. The addition of Demidov will give them a huge boost and a scoring option that Chicago should struggle to contain. Combine that with the team's desperation to return to the postseason and this is a must-win game for the Canadiens.
