Rangers, Islanders Hope to Keep Slim Playoff Hopes Alive
The New York Rangers and New York Islanders have one of the most well-known rivalries in the NHL and it’ll take on a new chapter in their next meeting. With the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs closing in, both the Rangers and Islanders are eight points behind the second wild card team, but the race isn’t over yet.
With 79 standings points, the Rangers and Islanders still have an outside chance of reaching the playoffs, but their upcoming matchup on Long Island will likely decide their fates.
The loser between the Rangers and Islanders can say goodnight to their season while the winner can keep hope alive at least for another day.
It’s unlikely the Montreal Canadiens lose their position in the wild card race thanks to their extensive lead, but nothing is set in stone just yet.
The Rangers enter their contest with the Islanders in need of a perfect finish. Of course, they still need the Canadiens to lose every game they have remaining, but a perfect finish would at least get the Rangers closer to the driver’s seat.
As for the Islanders, they have the benefit of an extra game in hand on both the Rangers and Canadiens. With five games remaining, a perfect finish alongside a Canadiens collapse would put the Islanders in playoff position.
The Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets are also still floating around with 79 standings points, and outcomes of their next games will also have to sway in the playoff decision making.
At this point, with the Canadiens pulling away and so many teams knotted at 79 points, it’ll be tough for anyone to overtake Montreal, but not all hope is lost.
Moneypuck.com gives each of the Rangers, Islanders, Red Wings, and Blue Jackets a 1% or lower chance of making the playoffs. It’s not a lot, but it’s something to cling to and hope a miracle is possible.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!