Sharks Captain Reveals Reason for Early Retirement
It was recently reported that San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture was set to announce his retirement from professional hockey. After 15 seasons with the Sharks, Couture officially confirmed his retirement, stating injuries have made him physically unable to continue his career.
According to Couture in a press conference, Couture stated he’s been dealing with symptoms of Osteitis Pubis, which is inflammation of the join between the two pelvic bones.
Couture played all 82 games of the 2022-23 season, but only suited up for six games in late January in 2023-24. After missing the entire 2024-25 season, Couture has decided it’s time to hang up the skates.
Originally a first round draft pick (ninth overall) of the Sharks in 2007, Couture played 933 career games in San Jose. Over the course of his career he picked up 323 goals and 378 assists for 701 total points.
Couture has played the fifth most games in Sharks history while recording the third-most goals and fourth-most points.
The Sharks reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs nine times with Couture on the roster, including a run to the Cup Final in 2016. Couture and the Sharks ultimately lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins, that year, but Couture led the postseason in scoring with 30 points (10G-20A) in 24 games.
During the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Sharks made it all the way to the Western Conference Final, before losing to the St. Louis Blues. Couture finished that postseason with a playoff-best 14 goals.
In 116 playoff games, Couture scored 48 goals and 53 assists for 101 total points.
The Sharks named Couture captain ahead of the 2019-20 season after the departure of Joe Pavelski.
At the age of 36, Couture still has two seasons remaining on his contract, running through the 2026-27 season.
Couture is retiring as one of the best and most beloved players in Sharks franchise history.
