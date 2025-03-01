Oilers Star Forward Named Third Star of Month
The Edmonton Oilers have struggled since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break, but that hasn’t slowed down the work of superstar forward Leon Draisaitl. Despite a five-game losing streak from the Oilers, Draisaitl was named the third star of the month for February by the NHL.
The Oilers played eight games in February, and Draisaitl picked up a point in each contest. In those eight games, he notched eight goals and four assists for 12 total points. Riding a seven-game goal streak, Draisaitl has taken over as the top goal-scorer in the NHL.
Through 59 games played this season, Draisaitl has 44 goals and 44 assists for 88 total points. The only player with more points in the league is Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon with 91 (23G-68A). MacKinnon was named the NHL’s first star of February.
Draisaitl is riding a 10-game point streak that started with the Oilers’ last game of January. This active streak is Draisaitl’s 11th double-digit point streak of his career and second of the 2024-25 season. His production is putting him firmly in the NHL's Hart Trophy race as the league's MVP.
The Oilers may suddenly need help to keep afloat in the Western Conference playoff race, but Draisaitl has been as productive as ever. With the trade deadline approaching, the Oilers hold a 34-21-4 record for 72 standings points.
The NHL also recognized MacKinnon as the first star of February and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel as the second star.
