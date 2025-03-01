Flyers Young Star Named Rookie of Month
The NHL didn’t host as many games in the month of February thanks to a break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, but Philadelphia Flyers rookie Matvei Michkov made the most of his time. In seven games played in February, Michkov picked up five goals and five assists for 10 total points, earning the Flyers’ youngster Rookie of the Month honors from the NHL.
The league announced that Michkov has been chosen as February’s top rookie, his second such honor of the season.
According to the NHL, Michkov edged out Dallas Stars forward Mavrik Bourque, Utah Hockey Club forward Josh Doan, and San Jose Sharks star Macklin Celebrini for the honor.
Michkov paced the Flyers with his 10 points in February and was the highest-scoring rookie in the NHL over that month. Over the course of his rookie season, Michkov is second on the Flyers in scoring with 19 goals and 25 assists for 44 total points.
The only Flyer with more points is Travis Konecny with 63 points (22G-41A) in 60 games played.
As the trade deadline closes in, the Flyers might be a longshot for the postseason, but they have a bright future with Michkov in the fold.
Michkov was previously awarded Rookie of the Month for October following a hot start to the season.
