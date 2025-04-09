Canucks Season Saved After Heroic Comeback
With less than two minutes remaining in the third period of their contest against the Dallas Stars, the Vancouver Canucks' season was on the brink. Down three goals, hope was at an all-time low for the Canucks.
With a miraculous comeback effort, however, the Canucks battled back. They scored three straight goals over the final 1:16 minutes of regulation to force overtime. With a minute and a half remaining in the overtime period, Canucks winger Kiefer Sherwood netted the game-winner.
The efforts not only salvaged two points for the Canucks, it also saved their season. Had the Canucks lost that game, they would have been mathematically eliminated from the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Their elimination would have put the finishing touches on a wasted season.
This team is still fighting an uphill battle to make the postseason, but their playoff chances are alive.
With four games in the regular season, every game is a must-win, and they will need some help from the teams ahead in the standings. The most points the Canucks can finish with is 93. The St. Louis Blues already have 93 points, and the Minnesota Wild have 91. With another win, the Blues will clinch their spot, and the Wild are not far behind.
Unfortunately for the Canucks, they do not control their destiny. Even if they win out, they can't catch. the Blues because St. Louis has seven more wins and four more wins in regulation. They also need the Wild to lose three of their final four games in regulation to give Vancouver any hope.
The miraculous effort from the Canucks against the Stars was a highlight of their season. They hope it will springboard them into a surprising Wild Card spot. That is unlikely for the Canucks, but they keep on fighting after saving their season.
