Predators Exploring All Options on Veteran Center
The Nashville Predators are far away from the NHL playoff picture this season. With a 15-22-7 record, they are one of the worst teams in the Western Conference. The team's general manager Barry Trotz is preparing for a bevy of options as the 2025 edition of the NHL Trade Deadline approaches.
One question the Predators must answer is their plan for center Ryan O'Reilly. The former Stanley Cup winner has two more seasons remaining on his current contract, a deal that pays him $4.5 million annually, but it's no guarantee he finishes this contract in Nashville.
The 33-year-old center is one of the top players for the Predators this season. Over 41 games, he has 13 goals and 13 assists for 26 points. His trade value is building consistently, and as the Preds slip further down the standings, more and more teams are inquiring about O'Reilly. Recently, NHL insider and The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun shared the latest rumblings surrounding Nashville's most speculated trade piece.
"Again, the Preds aren’t shopping him," he wrote. "But they will listen on him. Also, if O’Reilly’s agent, Pat Morris, went to the Predators and said, 'This is a team that would really interest Ryan,' that could push Trotz to investigate further. But as of Thursday, that hadn’t happened. So we’ll see where it goes."
The signs are pointing towards a trade being likely. The Predators want to retool and reload going in to this upcoming summer, and clearing out O'Reilly's cap hit and remaining term is an excellent first step.
O'Reilly also gives the team a legitimate option to use to acquire more future assets. The trade return for him wouldn't be that of a rental player. Instead, Nashville could possibly gain a first or second round pick in addition to a quality prospect that could help the team much more over the next few years.
With roughly six weeks until the deadline, all eyes are on Nashville and Trotz. Will he move on from any of his veterans or stay put? It's not clear yet, but O'Reilly is the name to watch in any possible Predators trades in advance of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.
