Multiple Teams Interested in Former Maple Leafs Defenseman
It’s been 14 months since John Klingberg played his last game with the Toronto Maple Leafs before undergoing hip resurfacing surgery. After some time away from hockey, the former Maple Leafs and Dallas Stars blue liner is gearing up for a return to the NHL.
While Klingberg is working through his rehabilitation process, he has started skating again, getting the interest of multiple NHL teams. According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, as many as seven teams are in the mix to sign Klingberg.
“A decision expected in next 2 weeks,” Dreger said in a tweet. “Klingberg had hip resurfacing surgery in 2023 and has worked hard to get to this point. 5-7 teams in the mix.”
Dreger listed the Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, and Edmonton Oilers as key teams to watch as Klingberg nears a decision.
The Maple Leafs originally signed Klingberg to just a one-year deal ahead of the 2023-24 season, but only played 14 games before undergoing the season-ending surgery. Considering injuries that have popped up within their own blue line, it makes sense the Maple Leafs would have an interest in giving Klingberg another chance.
The Senators are one of the more surprising teams of the 2024-25 season, but defense has been an obvious drawback. Injuries to Travis Hamonic and Jacob Bernard-Docker has opened holes in the Senators blue line.
The Oilers don’t have defensive injuries but have been targeting defensemen on the trade block.
Klingberg is looking to prove he still has what it takes to play at a high level in the NHL. A solid puck mover, Klingberg has 412 points (81G-331A) in 633 career games played. He's been able to put up similar numbers in postseason play, as well, notching 39 points (8G-31A) in 63 Stanley Cup Playoff games.
Over his 10-year NHL career, Klingberg has skated with the Maple Leafs, Stars, Anaheim Ducks, and Minnesota Wild.
