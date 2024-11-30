After Hot Start, Jets Coming Down To Earth
The Winnipeg Jets stormed out of the gate to begin the 2024-2025 NHL season, posting a 15-1 record through their first 16 games. They became the first team in NHL history to win 15 of their first 16 games and they've been on top of the NHL standings through the first two months of the season.
With the quarter mark come and gone, the Jets are 18-6. They are still at the top of the league standings, but while they appeared invincible to begin the year, they have suddenly and steeply fallen back down to earth.
Over their last 10 games, the Jets are an even 5-5. In a vacuum, there isn't anything wrong with this stretch. But for the Jets, it could be showcasing a more accurate version of who this team really is. Are they a playoff team and contender in the Western Conference? Of course they are. But are they the biggest threat in the West, like their record indicates? Absolutely not.
Instead, the Jets are a strong team that still has everything to prove. This fall back down to normalcy isn't a death sentence for their season, but it is a wake-up call. A wake-up call that relying so heavily on their star goaltender and inflated shooting percentages doesn't guarantee you a season of winning.
And when their Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck couldn't down the fort or back-up Eric Comrie is between the pipes, the Jets are realizing how exposed they are. In their last five losses, they've surrendered at least four goals including a 5-0 stinker against the Florida Panthers.
Thankfully, the Jets still have the roster and coaching to establish a consistent and reliable structure to win games. Their forward group is loaded with talent, led by Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Kyle Connor all averaging a point-per-game or higher. Their defense is anchored by one of the most dependable blue liners in Josh Morrissey, and Hellebuyck is a perennial Vezina candidate.
The challenge now is for the team to find consistency as they come back down to earth. The talent is still there throughout the roster and they have a quality head coach, but will they be able to stay relevant as they continue to cool off?
