Final Team Canada Roster Projection for 4 Nations Face-Off
The final rosters for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off are set to be released on December 4th. With just days remaining until official rosters for each country are revealed and our latest attempt at Team USA out, let's take one final stab at how Team Canada will lineup this February.
Forwards: Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Brad Marchand, Sidney Crosby, Brayden Point, Connor Bedard, Mitch Marner, Sam Reinhart, Mark Scheifele, Brandon Hagel, Travis Konecny, Mark Stone, Robert Thomas
The biggest strength of Team Canada's lineup is their forward group. Our last predicitions featured Tom Wilson, Zach Hyman, and Alexis Lafreniere who are removed in this final predicition in favor or Travis Konecny, Robert Thomas, and Brandon Hagel. Thomas is healthy and instantly claims a spot, while Konecny and Hagel have been two of the hottest Canadian forwards in 2024 and jump over Wilson and Lafreniere for the final forward spots.
Defensemen: Cale Makar, Josh Morrissey, Evan Bouchard, Alex Pietrangelo, Shea Theodore, Devon Toews, Owen Power
Led by Cale Makar, the defense for Team Canada is doing just fine. This group stays the same as our previous prediction, as this gives the Canadians the best balance of left and right-handed puck-movers that can produce offensively and defend the crease. Players like Dougie Hamilton or Noah Dobson could claim the final spot, but the top four of Makar, Morrissey, Toews, and Pietrangelo seems pretty locked in.
Goalies: Logan Thompson, Adin Hill, Sam Montembeault
The weakest position group for the Canadian team is in net, but thankfully Logan Thompson is excelling with the Washington Capitals this season. Team Canada will likely tab him the starter as they ride the hot hand, but there are questions all around.
Injuries to veterans Cam Talbot and Darcy Kuemper have further complicated the roster decisions for Team Canada. Both should be healthy for the tournament in February, but it's a mystery whether the Canadian squad is willing to take that risk.
