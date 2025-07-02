First Look of Mitch Marner With Golden Knights
Heading into free agency, the Vegas Golden Knights had a target in mind and they made sure no one would beat them in the race. The Golden Knights made a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs to acquire superstar forward Mitch Marner.
The Golden Knights and Maple Leafs got together for a sing-and-trade move, keeping Marner off of the free agency market. Marner became one of the highest-paid players in the league by agreeing to an eight-year deal worth $12 million annually.
It didn’t take Marner long to arrive in Vegas, either. Before the end of the first day of free agency, the 28-year-old forward was in Vegas and putting on his Golden Knights uniform for the first time.
With his family on hand, Marner donned the sparkly gold Golden Knights jersey with his new, but familiar No. 93 on the back. This was the world’s first look of Marner in an NHL jersey that wasn’t the Maple Leafs.
Appearing to be in the Golden Knights’ offices, Marner had a crowd of employees cheering him on as he threw the seater over his head. Golden Knights cheerleaders, a drumline and their mascot Chance were all on hand for the moment.
After putting on the jersey, Marner took his baby boy and paraded around the office in celebration.
Marner also had an introductory press conference where he admitted Vegas was a destination he had his own eyes on.
It’s a new look for Marner, but one that everyone should get used to pretty soon. The Golden Knights have been one of the most successful teams in the NHL since their inception in 2017.
Already with a Stanley Cup banner in their rafters, the Golden Knights are looking for more and they believe Marner can be the perfect addition.
