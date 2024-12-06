Five Reasons Sweden Is 4 Nations Face-Off Favorite
With all of the countries participating in the 4 Nations Face-Off revealing their initial rosters, it's now just a waiting game for the tournament to begin. Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States are set to duke it out for international hockey supremacy at the 2025 event.
Canada and the US are largely dominating the conversation as the likely favorites entering the tournament and for good reason. And while it's hard to establish a clear favorite or underdog in a four-team event, hockey pundits are missing that Sweden is and should be the first choice to capture gold at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Here's five reasons why Sweden will take home the gold at the upcoming tournament.
5. Filip Gustavsson
The 26-year-old goalie is having an excellent season for the Minnesota Wild and is in line to be Sweden's starter for the 4 Nations Face-Off. He's 12-4-3 in 19 games played this year, leading the NHL with a 2.04 goals against average. Riding sky-high confidence in the middle of his best professional season, he could surprise the offensively loaded competition.
4. Young X-Factor
Leo Carlsson of the Anaheim Ducks is youngest player on the team and is in line to play a surprise role for Sweden. He's fast, he's unafraid to use his size to his advantage, and can play the wing and center with ease.
He might not be one of the initial 12 forwards dressed for this tournament, but he's a difference maker. And when Sweden finds a spot for him, he could be an x-factor.
3. Second Line Center
It has not been an easy season for Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks. He was buried for having a slow start, but he's been absolutely electric over the past month and worked his scoring totals up to 23 points in 24 games.
Out of the slump. Pettersson gives the Swedes a number two center for this tournament that matches the rest of the teams and is likely to play alongside some combination of Adrian Kempe, Filip Forsberg, Lucas Raymond, and Jesper Bratt. Don't be surprised if the Swedish offensive leader come tournament time is Pettersson.
2. Beast of a Blue Line
What will make their goaltending questions easier to answer is how strong the defensive pairings in front will be. Erik Karlsson, one of the most productive offensive defensemen in the modern NHL, could play on any of the three pairings and it would make complete sense.
Add in Viktor Hedman, Mattias Ekholm, Rasmus Dahlin, Rasmus Andersson, Jonas Brodin, and Gustav Forsling, and it's the best of any defensive group in the tournament. Opposing forwards will have their work cut out for them, because creating scoring chances against Sweden will be a incredibly difficult.
1. Forward Versatility
Every country attempted to strike a balance between overwhelming offense and defensive depth, but the Swedes nailed it. They made some surprising choices, but it makes complete sense in terms of how they want to play.
With a bottom-six forward group made up of players like Gustav Nyqust, William Karlsson, Viktor Arvidsson, Leo Carlsson, Joel Erikson Ek, Elias Lindholm, and Adrian Kempe, they have the perfect blend to give opposing teams fits. Whenever Canada or the United States throws out their loaded top lines, Sweden can come back with a third or fourth line that can contain their competition and also create a scoring chance the other way.
