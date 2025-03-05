Penguins' Sidney Crosby Responds to Trade Speculation
As the NHL trade deadline approaches, the Pittsburgh Penguins are staring down their third straight Stanley Cup Playoff absence. Despite having one of the worst records in the league, the Penguins are still getting a top-notch season from their captain, Sidney Crosby.
The Penguins don’t have much more to play for, but Crosby continues to climb the all-time ranks as one of the best to ever play the game. Even at 37 years old, Crosby still has the abilities and drive to succeed.
Combine Crosby’s abilities with a recent championship run at the 4 Nations Face-Off, and there will be plenty of pundits and critics begging for the Penguins to make a trade. Despite the 0% chance of Crosby ever leaving Pittsburgh, people love to link Crosby to the Colorado Avalanche and his good friend Nathan MacKinnon.
Crosby and MacKinnon combined to help lead Team Canada to 4 Nations gold, proving that they’d have a successful chemistry in the same lineup.
With the Penguins in Colorado for a game, Crosby was asked about his time with MacKinnon and his thoughts on how people speculate about them joining forces at the NHL level.
“I’m sure there’s a lot of hypotheticals out there,” Crosby said before ending his time with the media.
According to Aarif Deen, the Penguins’ PR team spoke up saying “you’ll see them together again at the Olympics.”
Penguins PR upped the ante by tweeting a screenshot and link to a countdown clock to the Winter Olympics.
Crosby, the Penguins, and anyone smart enough knows that Crosby will never leave Pittsburgh. No matter the number of talking heads who consistently beg Crosby to move, he’ll never play for a team not named the Penguins.
Before the start of the 2024-25 season, Crosby signed a two-year contract extension to keep him in Pittsburgh through the 2026-27 season. No matter how rough things get in Pittsburgh, Crosby will be a consistent face.
