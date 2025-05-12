Maple Leafs HC Calls Out Panthers Defenseman for Questionable Hit
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers rivalry is alive and well in their second-round series. It's knotted at 2-2, and with each team looking for an edge, the intensity continues ratcheting up. Both teams are trying to win the physical battle, and it's reaching a boiling point.
In Game 4, Maple Leafs forward Max Domi delivered a questionable hit on Panthers captain Sasha Barkov. The hit drew a huge reaction from Florida, and with the game winding down, the players on the ice erupted. Domi was assessed a five-minute penalty for boarding Barkov, and three players were given 10-minute misconducts in the ensuing melee. The NHL Department of Player Safety subsequently issued Domi a $5,000 fine for his actions.
Following the game, Maple Leafs Head Coach Craig Berube was asked about Domi's hit. His response turned the attention away from Domi, and he pointed the finger at a different hit delivered by Panthers defender Dmitry Kulikov on Toronto superstar Mitch Marner.
"To me," he said. "The Kulikov hit on Marner was 10 times worse."
Berube was referencing another questionable hit in the game. Kulikov seemingly elbowed Marner, making contact with the head and upper-body area. There was no call on the play.
Berube did an excellent job of spinning the question. Instead of even diving into the obvious egregious act committed by Domi, he turned the attention on someone else. The elbow Kulikov delivered was similarly egregious, and Berube made sure the media he was speaking to didn't forget.
The physical battle between these teams will continue all series long. The second round is now a best-of-three, and both teams are capable of advancing. Winning the physical battle, without crossing the line, is key. As they try to toe the line, it's clear both teams are eager to point out all of the troubles the other team is causing.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!