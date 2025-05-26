Panthers Down Multiple Players for Game 4
The Florida Panthers are on the verge of a sweep in the Eastern Conference Final, looking to punch their ticket to their third straight Stanley Cup Final appearance. While they are up 3-0 against the Carolina Hurricanes, the Panthers are entering Game 4 down multiple key players.
It was announced that defenseman Niko Mikkola and forward A.J. Greer will be out of the Panthers lineup for Game 4 with injuries. They join star forward Sam Reinhart who missed Game 3 with a lower-body injury. Reinhart will remain out for Game 4.
Defenseman Uvis Balinskis will return to the lineup for his fifth game of these playoffs, taking over for Mikkola. Nico Sturm will draw back into the lineup in the place of Greer.
Mikkola, Greer, and Reinhart are all considered day-to-day and may have some time to rest if the Panthers can complete the sweep against the Hurricanes.
Jesper Boqvist suited up in place for Reinhart in Game 3 and posted three points (1G-2A). Boqvist will remain in the lineup as Reinhart continues to recover from his injury.
With a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Hurricanes, the Panthers are heavy favorites to win the series, but losing these three key names won’t make it easy on them. The Panthers have some breathing room thanks to a sizable lead, but a sweep might be a bit more in jeopardy.
The Hurricanes, however, haven’t won a game in the Eastern Conference Final since 2006. They’re currently riding a 15-game losing streak, staring down their fourth straight sweep on the doorstep of the Cup Final.
