Former Flames Player Calls Out Minor League Growth
Hockey Diversity Alliance co-founder Akim Aliu has been bringing attention and resources to one of the biggest issues hockey and the NHL face. Since the organization's inception in 2020, the HDA has focused on grassroots efforts to bring hockey and grow the game at all levels. Five years later, the organization is still a driivng force in expanding ad diversifying the game.
The HDA recently held its Summer Fest, a celebration for over 2,000 people from marginalized and disenfranchised communities. Former NHL players like Aliu, Trevor Daley, Wayne Simmonds, Joel Ward and Chris Stewart were joined by current NHL skaters Nazem Kadri of the Calgary Flames, New York Islanders winger Anthony Duclair and Matt Dumba of the Pittsburgh Penguins at the event. During the event, Aliu spoke with reporters about the organization and the state of hockey.
Need More Growth?
When he was asked about what he would like to see to help grow the game, Aliu had a clear answer. He challenged the notion that the game is growing in a specific area. The NHL has previously asserted that the game is growing globally at all levels, but Aliu disagrees. He told reporters that when you look at the numbers and statistics, it's clear that the game is not growing at the youth or minor level.
"I want people to be a little bit more welcoming to the conversation of growing the game," he told reporters. "Unfortunately, I think that it starts at the highest level. Obviously, when a billion dollar organization like the National Hockey League kind of says 'Everything is good. Hockey is growing,' When we look at the numbers of minor league hockey all over the world, that's just not the case."
Aliu went on to say that the issues are already known. The problem is having a candid conversation with all of the parties that can help attack the issue.
"We know where the issues are," he stated. "I think hockey has the most potential to grow out of any of the major four sports and I think there's nobody that would argue that. But, I tihnk we need to be honest about where we are as a sport and where the sport is going. And until we do that, I don't think we'll be able to address the real issue of growing the game."
Aliu's claim that the NHL has stated the game is growing at younger levels is well-founded. At the end of the 2023-2024 season, the league put out an article on NHL.com stating they had invested $14 million into community-related hockey programming during that year. As a result, they claimed that a record number of children tried hockey for the first time.
"This season, through numerous community impact programs and initiatives, more than $14 million was invested in cities across the U.S. and Canada," the NHL Public Relations stated. "On the ice, more than 40,000 boys and girls, a record-number, tried hockey for the first time. In arenas, more than 350 in-game awareness nights were celebrated with fans. And in the locker room, the first-ever Leaguewide inclusion educational tour was completed."
It's clear that the HDA and NHL view things differently. While the goal of getting more people playing hockey is shared, their approach and methodology are stark opposites. Until they can bridge that gap, Aliu and the HDA will continue to voice another perspective on the league and state of hockey around the world.
