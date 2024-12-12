Four NHL Teams Have Clear Hold of Top Scorers List
The NHL scoring race is a wild one this season. Going through the top 30 scorers in the league this year, everyone is averaging over a point per game. In fact, there's over 40 players producing at that rate. It's a beyond impressive start offensively to the season.
What's even more impressive is that there are four teams that make up 12 of the top 30 scorers so far. Let's dive into the three obvious inclusions and one surprise team that are dominating the league's scoring race.
Colorado Avalanche
The defending Hart Trophy winner is leading the league in scoring again this season, as Nate MacKinnon has 10 goals and 46 points in just 30 games. Right on his tail is pending free agent winger Mikko Rantanen, with 18 goals and 42 points in 30 games. The pair are in the top-5 in NHL scoring.
As if that wasn't enough, their top defender Cale Makar is leading all defensemen in scoring and is in the top-15 overall in scoring. He has nine goals and 36 points in 30 games to round out the most productive trio on this list.
Florida Panthers
The defending champions are loaded again on offense this season. Winger Sam Reinhart is having another impressive season after signing his massive extension. He has 19 goals and 39 points in 29 games. Matthew Tkachuk has 10 goals and 30 points despite only playing in 24 games, and captain Sasha Barkov has 29 points in just 21 games to round out the top-30 in scoring.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Led by MVP candidate Nikita Kucherov, the Lightning are still one of the best offensive teams despite losing captain Steven Stamkos. Kucherov is fighting for the league lead in scoring, with 38 points in just 24 games. Behind him is the reliably 90-point scorer Brayden Point, who has 30 points in 22 games and the upcoming Brandon Hagel, who has 31 points in 26 games.
Ottawa Senators
The other three teams on this list are unsurprising additions, but the Ottawa Senators are a shock to see. Especially with all the chatter surrounding captain Brady Tkachuk, it seemed crazy that they would have three players in the top-30 of scoring, but they do.
Center Tim Stutzle is pacing the squad with 36 points in 28 games, followed by forward Drake Batherson with 32 points. Captain Tkachuk is the third member in the top-30, with 14 goals and 17 assists for 31 points. The team might be struggling as a whole, but their top players are producing exactly as they should be.
