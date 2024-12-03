Wild Move Multiple Players to Injured Reserve

Forward Liam Öhgren and goaltender Jesper Wallstedt have been recalled from Iowa.



Forward Mats Zuccarello has been placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve. Defenseman Jonas Brodin and forward Jakub Lauko have been placed on Injured Reserve.



