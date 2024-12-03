Wild Move Multiple Players to Injured Reserve
The Minnesota Wild have emerged as the top team in the NHL, overtaking the Winnipeg Jets with a 16-4-4 record. While the Wild sit atop the league, they’ve been dealing with a couple of key injuries.
Forward Jakub Lauko, Mats Zuccarello, and defenseman Jonas Brodin have all been absent from the Wild lineup since mid-to-late November. Ahead of their matchup with the Vancouver Canucks, the Wild have placed each of those players on injured reserve.
Zuccarello has been out since November 15, and he has been designated to long-term injured reserve. Lauko and Brodin, however, are just one regular injured reserve.
Dealing with a lower-body injury, Zuccarello underwent surgery and is expected to be out for at least another couple of weeks. Lauko is also managing a lower-body injury, while Brodin suffered an upper-body injury. Both Lauko and Brodin last played on November 27.
Even at 37 years old, Zuccarello has still been a reliable producer in the Wild lineup. In his first 16 games played, he has posted six goals and eight assists for 14 total points. He’s recorded over 69 points in each of the last three seasons, with a career-high of 79 coming in 2021-22.
Lauko is a young forward at just 24 years old, still earning his stripes at the NHL level. The 2024-25 season is his first with the Wild and has four points (2G-2A) in 21 games played.
Brodin is a veteran 13 seasons in the NHL, all with the Wild. He’s picked up eight points (2G-6A) from the blue line this year and has held his mantle as one of Minnesota’s steadiest defensemen.
In their place, the Wild have recalled some of their top prospects to the NHL lineup. Forward Liam Ohgren and goalie Jesper Wallstedt will join the NHL roster.
