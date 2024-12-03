Injuries Force Wild to Call-Up Multiple Top Prospects
The Minnesota Wild are quickly ascending to the top of the NHL standings, but injuries are mounting simultaneously. The team placed veteran forward Mats Zuccarello on Long-Term Injured Reserve while defenseman Jonas Brodin and forward Jakob Lauko were both placed on Injured Reserve.
With injuries piling up for the Wild, the team was forced to recall multiple top prospects ahead of their next game. Needing reinforcements up front, the team is giving highly-touted winger Liam Ohgren a shot with the NHL lineup. In addition, the team also recalled goaltender Jesper Wallstedt.
Ohgren joins the team with tons of expectations with his second recall of the season. He previously skated eight games with the Wild earlier this year but failed to record a point. The team's first-round draft pick in 2022 has five goals and one assist in eight AHL games this year however.
This time around, the scoring abilities of Ohgren should receive more of a chance to shine. He is a natural at putting the puck in the net, and now without Zuccarello in the lineup, Ohgren should see more regular time with better playmaker who can feed him the puck.
Wallstedt joins the NHL team as one of the best third goaltenders in the NHL. The goaltending depth has been outstanding in Minnesota this year, with Filip Gustavsson having another solid campaign while Marc-Andre Fleury enjoys success in his final NHL season. With the defense taking a hit without Brodin, having another athletic goalie on the roster could provide the team with the necessary spark they need in a tough stretch.
Wallstedt is another highly-touted first round pick of the Wild. The team drafted him with the 20th pick of the 2021 NHL Draft, and he's been waiting patiently for a larger role with the organization. This isn't that chance, but he has another few starts to show just how high his potential in the NHL is.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!