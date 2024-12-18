Maple Leafs Set Limits on Former Captain's Contract Talks
The Toronto Maple Leafs may have stripped the captaincy from John Tavares, but that doesn’t mean they are prepared to watch him leave the team. Tavares is in the final year of his contract with the Maple Leafs, making him eligible for an extension at any moment.
According to Pierre LeBrun on TSN’s Insider Trading, negotiations have been slow between the Maple Leafs and Tavares, but certain parameters have started being discussed. While both sides want to see where the salary cap is heading, some comparable deals from around the NHL have also been thrown around.
“Contract comparables that I know have been talked about in that negotiation,” LeBrun said. “Claude Giroux, 3 x $6.5 million that he signed in July of 2022. Anze Kopitar two-year extension, $7 million a year. Those are contracts that are certainly in the ballpark of what Tavares and the Leafs are talking about.”
Either of those deals would be a pay cut for Tavares, who currently makes $11 million against the salary cap. Tavares signed a seven-year deal ahead of the 2018-19 season, making him the highest-paid Maple Leaf at the time.
At the age of 34, there have been real questions being asked about what a new deal for Tavares would look like. He already makes a ton of money but is playing some great hockey, despite his age.
In 30 games, Tavares has scored 15 goals and 13 assists for 28 total points. That’s the second most goals on the team and third most points. Is it possible Tavares is looking for a raise?
If he is, it won’t be in Toronto, as every comparable LeBrun discussed would involve a decrease in average annual value.
“One contract that I don’t think the Tavares camp has brought up is Steven Stamkos, 4 x $8 million a year,” LeBrun said. “I think Tavares aims to be lower than that if this gets done with Toronto at some point.”
Tavares has made it clear he wants to remain a member of the Maple Leafs despite losing his captaincy and never making it past the second round of the postseason in each season he’s been there. He’s committed to his team and appears willing to take a pay cut, despite still performing at the top of his game.
