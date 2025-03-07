Flyers Trade Veteran Forward to Maple Leafs
The core players of the Toronto Maple Leafs asked for reinforcements for the playoffs, and their management listened. Hours before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, the Maple Leafs and the Philadelphia Flyers completed a trade to send a reliable veteran forward to Toronto.
The Maple Leafs are acquiring forward Scott Laughton from the Flyers. The return to Philadelphia, according to insider Elliotte Friedman, contains two assets. According to his sources, the Leafs are sending a conditional first-round pick and forward Nikita Grebenkin to the Flyers. Philadelphia is reportedly retaining part of Laughton's remaining salary to help facilitate this deal.
The acquisition of Laughton should be a huge boost to the Maple Leafs' championship hopes. The gritty forward with a scoring touch has 11 goals and 27 points this season. He gives the Leafs an upgrade at the third-center position.
The trade is also a culmination of several years of rumors surrounding Laughton. The veteran forward has been one of the most sought-after trade names the past couple seasons due to his ability to play in all situations. Now with this trade behind him, Laughton can turn his attentions on helping Toronto on a long playoff run.
Immediately after the trade news went down, Laughton joined TSN to discuss joining the Maple Leafs. While chatting with the TSN crew, they asked if he'd spoken with Leafs General Manager, Brad Treliving. Hilariously, Laughton told them that he hadn't even spoken to his mother yet about the deal.
The move continues the fire sale in Philadelphia. The team previously sent winger Andrei Kuzmenko to the Los Angeles Kings, and now they acquire another top draft pick and prosect for their rebuilding process.
