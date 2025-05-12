Top Draft Prospect Commits to University of Michigan

A second elite CHL piece has committed to @umichhockey! 💣〽️



Malcolm Spence is a star forward who played 3 years in Erie (OHL) and is expected to be a 1st round draft pick in this summer’s #NHLDraft. He’s won gold for 🇨🇦 at the Hlinka-Gretzky & U18 Worlds. Big-time! #FutureBlue pic.twitter.com/wdi0cUbFqw