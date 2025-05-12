Top Draft Prospect Commits to University of Michigan
One of the top prospects eligible for the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft will not make the jump to the big leagues right away. Regardless of where he is selected, Erie Otters forward Malcolm Spence has committed to the University of Michigan for the 2025-26 season.
At 18 years old, the former Otters star spent three seasons in Erie as one of their top point producers in each of those three years. In 195 games with the Otters, Spence scored 67 goals and 110 assists for 177 total points.
Spence really found a rhythm during the 2024-25 season, posting 32 goals and 41 assists for 73 points.
While still eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft, Spence is taking advantage of a new rule within the NCAA that allows players from junior hockey leagues like the OHL to move on and play for schools within the United States as collegiate athletes. Hockey players who suited up in the Canadian major-junior leagues like the OHL, WHL, and QMJHL were barred from then making the jump to the NCAA.
Spence is the latest CHLer to join the Wolverines at NCAA level, following Henry Mews’ commitment.
Teams with early selections in the upcoming draft are sure to have their eyes on Spence. Surely set to be a first-round pick, Spence is projected to go anywhere from the top 10 to the mid-20s.
On top of three outstanding years with the Otters, Spence also helped Team Canada secure gold at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup and U18 Worlds. He picked up seven points in seven games played at the U18 Worlds.
