Wild GM Discusses Contract Rejection Rumors
The Minnesota Wild found themselves all over the hockey media landscape when a report dropped that superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov rejected a massive contract offer. Kaprizov turned down a deal from the Wild that would have made him the highest-paid player in the NHL, rejecting an eight-year deal worth $128 million in total.
The Wild were set to pay Kaprizov $16 million annually, but Kaprizov turned them down, likely looking for a shorter term. Kaprizov is about to enter the final year of his current deal worth $9 million annually, making him eligible for an extension.
Ever since reports of the contract rejection, all eyes have been on the Wild and their front office. What is next for the Wild? Does Kaprizov want out? Will they be able to re-sign their star to a deal he’s happy with?
Wild general manager Bill Guerin joined the 10,000 Takes Podcast and spoke on the situation. He didn’t refute the rejection, but isn’t sure how that information got out to the public.
“I don’t know where this stuff comes from,” Guerin said. “My role as general manager is to protect our players. I know two things. That info didn’t come from us, and it didn’t come from Kirill’s agent. I don’t know where it came from.”
Guerin went on to say that there isn’t any need to worry if you are a fan of the Wild. The two parties are still on good terms, and Guerin plans on finding a common ground to get an extension signed.
“We have a very good relationship,” Guerin said. “We’re working through things. We’re not going to let things like this get in the way. I still think we’re in a very positive place with Kirill.”
This isn’t the first time Kaprizov’s name has been the center of contract drama with the Wild. Heading into last season a report came out that the superstar forward might welcome a move, with the rival Chicago Blackhawks named a specific landing spot.
In response to those rumors, Wild owner Craig Leipold said no one will be able to take Kaprizov away from them. No one would be able to offer Kaprizov more than the Wild would.
They backed up their words with the massive $16 million per year offer, but something is causing a bump in the road, and it might be within Kaprizov’s camp, if not the player himself.
The Wild want Kaprizov to stick around for a long time, but the player also wants an opportunity to win and compete deep into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Wild as an organization hasn’t made it past the second round since their third year of existence in 2003.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!