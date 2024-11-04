Wild Forward Sleeper to Make Team USA
The clock is ticking for international teams to get rosters built for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, and the Minnesota Wild might have a sleeper choice in their lineup. The Wild roster isn’t exactly overflowing with superstar talent, but one 23-year-old forward might earn his way to represent Team USA.
Through 11 games of the 2024-25 season, Boldy has scored six goals and seven assists for 13 total points and could easily see career highs in just about every offensive category. That production alone is enough for Elliotte Friedman to label Boldy as an easy choice for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
It helps that Wild president and general manager Bill Guerin is also the general manager of Team USA and has a big say in who makes the team.
“Can you imagine Bill Guerin leaving Boldy off the U.S. 4 Nations team?” Friedman asked on the 32 Thoughts Podcast. “A few people were talking, ‘Do you think Boly makes it?’ I was like, ‘I’d like to see Guerin not put him on.’”
Boldy helped lead the Wild to a dazzling overtime finish over the Toronto Maple Leafs. He sealed the win with a perfect move to beat Anthony Stolarz and improve the Wild to 8-1-2, near the top of the Central Division.
Heading into the 4 Nations Face-Off, Team USA looks like a favorite with the deepest roster the international team has arguably ever seen. The likes of Auston Matthews, the Tkachuk brothers, and Hughes brothers are sure to lead the way, but there is still room to add other big names.
Boldy is making a great case for himself early in the 2024-25 season. His 13 points are second on the Wild, behind only Kirill Kaprizov who sits at 21. The 2024-25 season is Boldy’s fourth in the NHL, and he’s been an impressive talent ever since his debut.
In 214 games, Boldy has 81 goals and 103 assists for 184 total points.
With Guerin constructing Team USA and Boldy impressing each and every night as an offensive leader on the Wild, Guerin is going to have a hard time not considering Boldy to represent the Red, White, and Blue.
