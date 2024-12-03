Jets Recall Top Forward Prospect
The Winnipeg Jets are in the midst of a rough stretch for the first time this season. After having the best start in the history of the NHL, the team is 4-6 in their last 10 games and losers of their last three.
With the Jets needing a bit of a spark, the team is turning to their AHL squad for reinforcements. The organization announced the recall of top forward prospect Brad Lambert from the Manitoba Moose. The Moose's X account was one of the first to share the exciting news of Lambert heading to Winnipeg.
Lambert was the Jets' first-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft, going 30th overall. Drafted after impressing in the top Finnish professional league, he also made a stop in the Western Hockey League with the Seattle Thunderbirds before jumping to the AHL.
The 20-year-old center is looking to impress in just his second NHL opportunity. Last season, he skated in a lone game with the Jets at the end of the 2023-2024 regular season after being one of the top players with the Moose. Over 64 AHL games, he netted 21 goals and added 34 assists in his first full professional season.
His NHL debut was an example of the playmaking center potential he possesses. Lambert skated in nearly 14 minutes of ice-time and collected his first career point on an assist.
Now, Lambert is hoping to stick around for more than just a game this call-up. So far in the AHL this season with Manitoba, he's played 18 games and recorded three goals and 11 assists for 14 points. His playmaking will again be called upon to add a new dynamic to a suddenly stale offense.
The Jets will likely get Lambert into the lineup immediately. The team has a divisional stretch coming up, which should be quite the challenge and opportunity for the team's top prospect.
