NHL Mock Draft 2025: Flyers Stockpile Continues
The backend of the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft is the Philadelphia Flyers’ chance to shine. They take center stage, as two of their three first round picks come in the last 10 picks of the opening round. Let’s dive into how the final picks might go,
22. Philadelphia Flyers - Benjamin Kindel, Forward (Calgary, WHL)
The Flyers double down with offense in the first round, selecting Benjamin Kindel. The right-handed winger excels with the puck on his stick, especially in the neutral zone. With plenty of talented players still on the board, Philly makes a tough choice and land another strong forward prospect.
23. Nashville Predators - Blake Fiddler, Defenseman (Edmonton, WHL)
The Predators snag a high-end center with their earlier pick in the first round, and they address another position of need by selecting Blake Fiddler out of the WHL. The 6'4" defender has impressive footwork and makes his best plays in his end. The Predators end the first round pleased after grabbing two quality young players
24. Los Angeles Kings - Cullen Potter, Forward (Arizona State, NCAA)
The Kings need talent, and Cullen Potter provides two traits for certainty: offensive instincts and beautiful skating mechanics. The production comes from those two things, and the Kings would love to add a playmaker like Potter to their development system.
25. Chicago Blackhawks - William Horcoff, Forward (Michigan, NCAA)
His NHL lineage gives William Horcoff an advantage, but the son of long-time NHL player Shawn Horcoff is carving his own path. The 6'4" center joined the University of Michigan midway through their NCAA season and impressed in 18 games, scoring four goals and adding six assists. As a freshman, he showed an ability to anticipate plays in the defensive zones, providing a different skill set for the Chicago pipeline.
26. Nashville Predators - Danill Prokhorov, Forward (Dynamo St. Petersburg Jr, RUS-JR)
Nasty is the best term to describe forward Danill Prokhorov, and the Predators will love adding the Russian-born. At 6'6”, he loves to use his body to his advantage. He hits literally everything on the ice and parks his huge frame in the net front. He scored 20 goals in 47 games in the top Russian junior league. Give him time, and Nashville will have an impactful winger in the NHL.
27. Washington Capitals - Vaclav Nestrasil, Forward (Muskegon, USHL)
The Capitals have a few high-end prospects and players ready to graduate to the NHL, which gives them confidence in drafting the massive Vaclav Nestrasil out of the USHL. The 6'6" Czechian winger is a rare blend of size, skill, and competitive drive. He needs a few years of development, but the Caps could draft another future top-line power forward in the form of Tom Wilson and Aleksei Protas.
28. Winnipeg Jets - Sascha Boumedienne, Defenseman (Boston University, NCAA)
The Swedish-born defenseman adds some quality depth to their organization with the selection of Sascha Boumedienne out of Boston University. Boumedienne is unassuming, proactive, and tactically profecient. He's unlikely to be a 50-point scorer at the NHL level, but 20 points and a consistent middle-pairing defender feel within reach for Boumedienne.
29. Carolina Hurricanes - Bill Zonnon, Forward (Rouyn-Noranda, QMJHL)
The Hurricanes, unsurprisingly, grab another talented, high-potential forward with an early pick, selecting Bill Zonnon out of the QMJHL. Zonnon is a relentless forechecker who relies on his footspeed to put him in the correct position. The scoring can develop in time, but he already has the motor and mindset of an NHL'er.
30. San Jose Sharks - Henry Brzustewicz, Defenseman (London, OHL)
The Sharks are loading up on prospects, and they nab Henry Brzustewicz out of the OHL with the 30th pick. He's received far less fanfare during the evaluation process, but that's because his game is as under-the-radar as it gets. What he excels at is making the simple play. The Sharks have tons of explosive talent, a defender like Brzustewicz could be the ideal addition to their defensive system.
31. Calgary Flames - Cameron Reid, Defenseman (Kitchener, OHL)
After grabbing an intriguing center earlier in the first round, the Flames come back and snag defender Cameron Reid. The left-shot defender recorded 54 points in 67 OHL games last season, displaying an elite skating ability. There's lots to like about Reid's game and how it projects to the NHL.
32. Philadelphia Flyers - Kurban Limatov, Defenseman (MHK Dynamo Moskva, RUS-JR)
With the final pick of the first round, the Flyers grab a left-handed defender in Kurban Limatov. He has stature (6'3"), above average skating, and poise in all situations. Playing in the top Russian junior league, he logged a ton of minutes and recorded eight goals, 15 assists, and 23 points in 46 games.
