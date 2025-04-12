Top Prospect Joins Canadiens for First Time
The Montreal Canadiens are on the verge of clinching a playoff spot, but are also closing in on the debut of their top prospect.
Ivan Demidov won’t hit the ice for game action when the Canadiens take on the Toronto Maple Leafs, but he has officially joined the team.
Just a few days after leaving his KHL team SKA St. Petersburg, Demidov took the ice with a few of his Canadiens teammates for the first time.
Finally donning a Canadiens practice sweater, Demidov hit the ice in Toronto for his first appearance with the team. Before even taking a stride on the ice, Demidov was greeted with a huge from one of his new teammates.
Demidov and a few other Canadiens players took part in a few drills as part of a morning skate routine.
Demidov isn’t expected to make his NHL debut until Monday when the Canadiens return to Montreal to take on the Chicago Blackhawks.
By the time Demidov does hit the ice for game action, the Canadiens may have already sealed their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They need a win over the Maple Leafs to punch their ticket.
If the Canadiens lose in overtime or a shootout, they will need a Columbus Blue Jackets loss in any fashion to the Washington Capitals.
There is a real hope that Demidov can make an immediate impact upon entering the lineup, and he could very well be a huge piece to a deep playoff run.
Demidov is the most anticipated prospect in the Canadiens organization and fans are excited about what he can bring to the team. In 65 games in St. Petersburg this season, he scored 19 goals and 30 assists for 49 points, the most by a rookie in KHL history.
The Canadiens surprised many this season and are now on the edge of a playoff spot with a few games left in the season.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!