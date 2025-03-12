Canadiens To Make Moves During Offseason
The Montreal Canadiens have seen great improvements throughout the 2024-25 season as they continue to fight for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With a 31-27-6 record, the Canadiens are just two points back of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.
Despite their position in the standings, the Canadiens didn’t make any moves at the trade deadline. They had some key names that sparked interest on the trade market, but they ultimately decided not to make any moves.
While they were quiet during the deadline, it’s safe to say the Canadiens won’t have a similar mindset during the offseason. Already exceeding expectations as a rebuilding team, the Canadiens want to bolster their group and look like a true contender in 2025-26.
According to a source with RG, the Canadiens are going to put a special focus on adding to their team over the offseason.
“They tried to find what they could, but there were so few sellers in this market that prices were sky-high,” the source told RG. “I fully expect the club to be aggressive this summer with all the draft capital and prospects they’ve accumulated.”
Heading into the 2025 NHL Draft, the Canadiens have 12 total draft picks, with nine coming in the first four rounds. Those might be used ahead of draft day to add a big name or two to their lineup, with a top-six center as their top priority.
“I'd be shocked if the Canadiens didn’t trade for an age-appropriate center this summer,” a pro scout told RG. “From what I’m hearing, the Canadiens feel like that’s the missing piece to get them to the playoffs. Much easier to acquire a top-six center with term in the offseason than in February or March, especially when you’re mostly offering futures.”
That pro scout referenced the arrival of Canadiens top prospect Ivan Demidov who has been putting together an outstanding season in the KHL. Demidov is expected to make his way to the Canadiens organization next season and may be ready for the NHL level.
Captain Nick Suzuki holds firm as the top center, but following him goes Alex Newhook, Christian Dvorak, and Jake Evans. The team loves Evans and signed him to a contract extension for the role he plays, but there is plenty of room for improvement in the middle six.
That will surely be the Canadiens’ focus in the offseason, with plenty of assets that could make Montreal the center of an offseason blockbuster move.
