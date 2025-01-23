Golden Knights Center Out With Injury
The Vegas Golden Knights will be without one of their top centers for a stretch of games in the second half. Piling on to their team's current four-game losing streak, the team announced that veteran forward William Karlsson will be out for multiple weeks due to a lower-body injury.
The Golden Knights announced the news of Karlsson's injury in advance of their upcoming game against the St. Louis Blues. The team placed the center on Injured Reserve, calling his status "week-to-week," with no exact timetable for his return.
Karlsson has been with the Golden Knights since the franchise began, making him one of the Original Misfits in Vegas. He won a Stanley Cup championship with the team in 2023 and has been one of their most reliable players in his eight seasons with the club.
In each campaign with the organization, he's recorded at least 12 goals while having three 24+ goal seasons, two 30+ goal campaigns and a career-high 43 goals scored back in 2017-2018.
This season, the 32-year-old forward was off to another successful campaign. Through 38 games, he has seven goals, 11 assists and 18 points while averaging 17 minutes of ice-time. Not only was he chipping in on offense, he was shouldering a majority of the defensive responsibilities a top center would. Going up against opposing team's top lines, he's established a reputation for being a nasty penalty killer and stifling defender.
The other major concern for Karlsson is whether or nor he will be ready for Sweden at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off. With this injury being classified as "week-to-week," the outlook is bleak on Karlsson's potential availability for the tournament. And hypothetically, if he is close to 100% healthy but not fully, will the Golden Knights allow him to play? The players participating have shown a high level of excitement and pride in playing in this tournament, and Karlsson will likely push to participate. The question will be whether or not he's healthy enough to be a contributor for Sweden.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!