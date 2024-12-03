Devils Mock Rangers Analyst After Accusations of Showboating
The New York Rangers have lost six of their last seven games, with their most recent coming against one of their biggest rivals in the New Jersey Devils. Not only did the Devils beat the Rangers, they dominated them with a 5-1 victory.
The Devils took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission, and a Rangers television analyst was not happy with what he saw. Steve Valiquette accused Devils forward Jack Hughes of a little showboating.
While winning 2-0, Hughes got a breakaway opportunity and attempted to make a fancy move on Igor Shesterkin in goal. Shesterkin made the save, but Valiquetter believed Hughes was trying to embarrass Shesterkin and the Rangers.
“I don’t like that because Hughes set out to embarrass Shesterkin,” Valiquette said. “By slowing down and going to one hand.”
Regardless of the move made by Hughes, he didn’t score and the Rangers stayed within striking distance of the Devils. Valiquette continued to say he was surprised there was no retaliation from the Rangers towards Hughes and his antics.
“That should send a shockwave to everybody on the bench,” Valiquette said. “I know in my day, that Colton Orr would have been hanging over the bench, banging his stick saying ‘I’m coming after you.’”
Well, clearly the game has changed since Valiquette retired in 2010 after 46 career games and Orr in 2015. Also, Shesterkin made the save and the Rangers were only behind by two in the first period.
Hughes was asked about the attempt to embarrass the Rangers following the game, and he seemed pretty confused with the whole thing.
“I don’t even know what that means,” Hughes said. “Like what does that even mean?”
Valiquette called Hughes’ play “Instagram hockey,” which the Devils’ social media had some fun with. They posted a clip to social media replaying all five of the Devils goals against the Rangers with Valiquette’s voice saying “Instagram hockey” over each one.
Hughes didn’t score on that breakaway that’s making waves, but he did score twice in the second period and add an assist for a three-point night.
