Islanders Claim Former Panthers Defenseman
The New York Islanders have quickly addressed the holes on defense after multiple injuries left their NHL squad shorthanded. The Islanders recently announced that the third member of their top-six defense, Ryan Pulock, would be out of action recovering from an injury. In need of reinforcements, the Islanders already traded for Scott Perunovich from the St. Louis Blues, and now are taking to the waiver wire to fill out their lineup.
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman was the first to report that the Islanders claimed defenseman Adam Boqvist from the Florida Panthers, who had been placed on waivers by the Panthers the previous day. Boqvist now heads to Long Island, rather than the American Hockey League affiliate of the Panthers, and should immediately jump into their lineup.
Boqvist had fallen out of favor with the Panthers. Coming in and out of the lineup, he was most recently a healthy scratch before being placed on waivers. In 18 games with the Cats this year, he has two goals and six points while averaging less than 13 minutes a night of ice-time. With the Islanders, he will likely see a noticeable increase in ice-time, and the question will be whether or not he can make something out of a larger opportunity.
The 24-year-old puck mover is young in terms of the average NHL'er, but he's already in his sixth NHL season. Originally drafted eighth overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2018, he'd make his NHL debut with the Hawks during the 2019-2020 campaign.
Two seasons later, he was dealt to the Columbus Blue Jackets. There he had his two most productive seasons so far in his career. He tallied 11 goals and added 11 assists for 22 points during the 2021-2022 campaign and then followed that up with a career-best 24 points.
If he doesn't fit with the Islanders, it won't be a huge issue for New York. He's on a one-year deal and making minimal salary, so the organization could sever ties without any major repercussion. Boqvist should be in the lineup soon for the Islanders.
