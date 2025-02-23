Islanders Get Huge Injury Boost
The New York Islanders are still in the Eastern Conference playoff race. They aren't the most popular pick to snag one of the final Wild Card spots, but they are only five points back of the Ottawa Senators with 27 regular season games remaining.
The Islanders are set to receive a huge boost as they take on the Dallas Stars. Injuries have rattled the team, but two top defensemen are returning to the lineup against the Stars. Veterans Ryan Pulock and Scott Mayfield have each missed time this season, but the organization is hopeful they are both back to 100%.
Pulock and Mayfield will get the chance to contribute when the Islanders take on the Stars. Before their injuries, they were two of the most played defenders in the lineup. Over 48 games, Pulock posted three goals and 16 points while skating an average of 21:55 of ice time. He's a top pairing defender on Long Island, capable of playing on both special teams units.
Meanwhile, Mayfield's made a home as a defensively minded blue liner who excels on the penalty kill. He averaged 17:33 of ice time over his 50 games played this season. Along with Pulock, the pair of right-handed puck-movers are integral pieces of the puzzle in New York.
The positive injury update is a welcomed change of pace for the Islanders. Injuries in 2024-2025 ravaged their defensive group. In addition to Pulock and Mayfield, they've been without veteran Mike Reilly since mid-November, and top defender Noah Dobson has missed nine straight contests.
It's been a difficult road for the Islanders' blue line. Despite this, they've managed to bend but not break. Now, they get this huge boost and expect to have Dobson back in the lineup soon. Things are trending upward for the Islanders, and they hope it helps them claim a playoff spot before the end of the season.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!