Former Blackhawks Captain Likely to Return Next Season
Former Chicago Blackhawks captain and three-time Stanley Cup champion Jonathan Toews has made it clear he is looking for a return to the NHL. Toews hasn’t skated in the league since the 2022-23 season when he played 53 games with the Blackhawks, but he's been working his way back to full health.
Teams have expressed an interest in the 36-year-old future Hall of Famer, but a return this year seems far-fetched. According to Pierre LeBrun on TSN, if Toews does return to the NHL, it will most likely be next season.
“My understanding and making a few calls on the matter… it’s way more likely if he does return it’s about ramping up for next season,” LeBrun said. “I’m not going to totally close the door on this season… but from what was explained to me this week is that it’s way more likely for next year.”
LeBrun notes that Toews’ hometown team, the Winnipeg Jets, have a ton of interest and might be the team to beat in contract talks.
“The interest from the Jets isn’t just for public consumption,” LeBrun said. “It’s been expressed to Toews’ camp directly. Winnipeg would like to have the conversation at some point when it’s right.”
Toews may be aging, and it won’t be easy to get up to NHL speed, but teams have bookmarked the veteran forward and will follow in his ambitions of a return.
Over the course of his 15-year NHL career, Toews has played 1,067 games with 372 goals and 511 assists for 883 total points. There may be interest, but LeBrun stresses that Toews’ return to the NHL is not a guarantee.
Health issues lingered over the last few seasons of Toews’ career, he’s not getting any younger, and he’s already been away from the game for quite some time.
“It’s also important to underline here that there’s no guarantee that we’ll see Jonathan Toews again,” LeBrun said. “Even though that’s what we’d love to see. He’s been off the ice for a couple of years… We have to be clear here in understanding that that’s not a 100% guarantee.”
Toews will make the best attempt possible to return to the NHL. It may not be until next season and the Jets may have a real interest, but everything needs to line up just right.
