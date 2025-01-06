Rangers Claim Forward From Kings
The New York Rangers have been one of the most disappointing teams over the last couple of months, but they aren’t waiving the white flag on the 2024-25 season just yet. In hopes of boosting their lineup, the Rangers have claimed Arthur Kaliyev off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings.
Kaliyev has not played a game at the NHL level with the Kings this season, but the Rangers are desperate for help. At 23 years old, there is still time for Kaliyev to make noise at the NHL level, especially after a couple of solid seasons between 2021 and 2023.
In 188 career games with the Kings, Kaliyev has posted 35 goals and 36 assists for 71 total points. In 2022-23, he had the best year of his career playing in 56 games while scored 13 goals and 15 assists for 28 total points.
The 2024-25 season hasn’t been kind to Kaliyev, either. He was the last player the Kings signed ahead of the beginning of the year, then an injury took him off the ice for a while before he started the season in the American Hockey League on a conditioning loan.
In five games with the Ontario Reign, Kaliyev scored a goal and an assist.
As a depth option for the Rangers, Kaliyev has a chance to spark something for one of the worst teams in the league at the moment. After starting 12-4-1, the Rangers have gone ice cold, at one point hitting dead last in the Metropolitan Division.
The Rangers have won two of their last three games but improved to just 6-16- in their last 22 games.
Rumors of more trades are flying out of Manhattan and the Rangers can use all the help they can get. With any luck, Kaliyev can join New York and bring with him some new mojo to build off of.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!