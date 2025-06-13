Rangers' Franchise-Shifting Trade Reveals Silver Lining
The New York Rangers are in a new chapter of the organization, and it's unfamiliar territory in the Big Apple. The championship-starved franchise aggressively pursued a Stanley Cup for years, but that roster has been bulldozed down to its studs. With Chris Kreider's trade becoming official, the Rangers' retooling took a huge step. The organization's third-highest scorer is gone, and the team's dependable core pieces dwindle to Adam Fox, Igor Shesterkin, Artemi Panarin, and questionable pieces surrounding them.
The Rangers cleared out an essential and impactful name by shipping Kreider to the Anaheim Ducks, making the move difficult for the team and fan base to digest. The silver lining in this move is the player bound for New York in return for Kreider. The Rangers acquired 2023 second-round pick Carey Terrance.
Terrance is a 20-year-old forward prospect who brings a unique skillset to the Rangers. Standing at 6'1", he's a rangy skater with deceptive speed who constantly gets in the face of his opponents during the play. He excels with the puck on his stick, mainly when he controls it through the neutral zone, but he's always moving with or without it.
What likely drew the Rangers to Terrance is his performance at the 2025 World Junior Championships. As a member of the United States team, he was a valuable asset in the country's second consecutive gold medal. Scoring two goals over seven games, it wasn't the offensive display of a lifetime, but Terrance's contributions stretched further than the offensive zone. He was a nuisance on every shift, skating hard, finishing checks, and adding a relentless motor to the penalty kill and bottom six forward groups.
The offensive ceiling for Terrance is the question. He had a slight regression this past year in the Ontario Hockey League, and it's fair to say that the WJC was the highlight of his campaign. That doesn't erase the potential and the toolkit he brings to the Rangers.
He's also a player the Rangers are very familiar with, and he has become the third member of that United States team to join the organization. It might feel like a consolation prize for a former team pillar in Chris Kreider, but Carey Terrance brings a unique and high-upside potential to the Rangers. It's a silver lining for a franchise desperate for good news and clear skies.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!