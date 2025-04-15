NHL Announces King Clancy Trophy Nominees
As the 2024-25 regular season winds down across the NHL, the playoffs and award season is starting to ramp up. The NHL recently announced the 32 nominees for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, and has followed that up by announcing the nominees for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.
The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is awarded to the NHL player “who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” All 32 teams in the NHL select a nominee and the winner is chosen by selection committee including commissioner Gary Bettman and former winners of the award.
The winner of the King Clancy will receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity of his choice. The winner is also given an option for their team to receive a $20,000 grant to organize a special charitable event.
Some of this year’s notable nominees are Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Mitch Marner, Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki, and Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson.
Vancouver Canucks legend Henrik Sedin is the only player in NHL history to win the King Clancy more than once.
Hockey Hall of Famer Lanny McDonald was the first recipient of the King Clancy Trophy in 1988, a year before his retirement.
The full list of 2025 King Clancy nominees are:
Anaheim Ducks: Radko Gudas
Boston Bruins: Charlie McAvoy
Buffalo Sabres: Alex Tuch
Calgary Flames: Jonathan Huberdeau
Carolina Hurricanes: Jordan Staal
Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Murphy
Colorado Avalanche: Devon Toews
Columbus Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski
Dallas Stars: Matt Duchene
Detroit Red Wings: Jeff Petry
Edmonton Oilers: Darnell Nurse
Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov
Los Angeles Kings: Kevin Fiala
Minnesota Wild: Frederick Gaudreau
Montreal Canadiens: Nick Suzuki
Nashville Predators: Ryan O'Reilly
New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes
New York Islanders: Matt Martin
New York Rangers: Adam Fox
Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk
Philadelphia Flyers: Garnet Hathaway
Pittsburgh Penguins: Kevin Hayes
San Jose Sharks: Mario Ferraro
Seattle Kraken: Jaden Schwartz
St. Louis Blues: Colton Parayko
Tampa Bay Lightning: Victor Hedman
Toronto Maple Leafs: Mitch Marner
Utah Hockey Club: Alexander Kerfoot
Vancouver Canucks: Quinn Hughes
Vegas Golden Knights: Jack Eichel
Washington Capitals: Tom Wilson
Winnipeg Jets: Adam Lowry