NHL Franchises Reach Record High Valuations
The Toronto Maple Leafs recently topped a list of the NHL's most valuable franchises, with an estimated value of over $3.5 billion. It was an unsurprising reveal from Sportico, who have annually released NHL franchises' worth over the last five years.
What was incredibly surprising was the surge in valuation across the entire league, leaving the Maple Leafs with some valuable company. For the first time in the history of the NHL, there were eight franchises valued at $2 billion or higher. This represents a huge jump from 2023, when there were only two organizations with that high a valuation. Joining the Maple Leafs in the $2 billion plus club were the New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Chicago Blackhawks, Edmonton Oilers, and Philadelphia Flyers.
The Rangers were the only other franchise aside from the Leafs to exceed $3 billion. They came in at an estimated value of $3.25 billion.
Another huge milestone achieved by the NHL was that every franchise was valued above $1 billion dollars. This is the first time the league has achieved this. Journalist Rick Westhead chimed in with some context on why this momentous jump occurred via his X account.
"Why are valuations surging," he wrote. "At least in part thanks to influx of private equity firms.
Private equity companies like Arctos and Sixth Street like sports deals because they can lock up billions of dollars in capital over long term and have a good idea about future revenue thanks to media contracts."
With Westhead's details, it makes it clear that the NHL is growing by leaps and bounds. The league is full of immense talent and parity is at an all-time high, and interest from private companies increases while the opportunities for larger television and boadcast deals expand simultaneously. With the NHL continuing to look up, it could be another banner year for franchise valuation when Sportico returns for their 2025 report.
