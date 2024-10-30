NHL Franchises Reach Record High Valuations

NHL team valuations are surging, according to the latest estimates published by @Sportico. Each of the NHL's 32 teams now worth more than $1B.

Maple Leafs worth $3.7B, up 38% from 2023.

Canadiens worth $2.9B, up 29%.

Oilers worth $2.4B, up 51%.

Canucks worth $1.7B, up 44%.

Flames…