NHL Legends Placed Friendly Wager on Finland vs. Sweden Rivalry
As the 4 Nations Face-Off shifts to Boston, the tournament has been wall-to-wall entertainment with multiple overtimes and new chapters being added to intense rivalries. While Team USA defeating Team Canada was the highlight of the weekend, Team Finland got the upper hand when they beat Team Sweden.
As two of the biggest hockey countries in Europe, there were surly quite a few former NHL icons keeping a close eye on the Finland/Sweden matchup. According to a tweet from TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, Hockey Hall of Famers Teemu Selanne and Peter Forsberg made a friendly wager on the game.
LeBrun notes that the two bet a beer on the game, with each one looking for their native countries to pull through for a win. Finland's Mikael Granlund sealed a huge win for the Fins with his overtime game-winning goal.
Selanne, a native of Finland, told LeBrun he’s looking for the Swedish native Forsberg so he can hold up his end of the bargain.
While it’s not clear if Forsberg paid his dues, one thing that is certain is that Selanne and Forsberg are arguably two of the best players to ever come from their respective countries.
Selanne’s 1,457 points in the NHL (684G-773A) are the most ever produced by a native of Finland. Forsberg delt with injuries his whole career, appearing in just 708 games, but is still eighth all-time among Swedish players with 885 points (249G-636A).
Selanne won the Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007 as a 36-year-old veteran putting up 15 points in that playoff run. Forsberg is a two-time Cup champion with the Avalanche in 1996 and 2001.
The two NHL icons were briefly teammates in Colorado during the 2003-04 season. The Avalanche went 40-22-13-7 that year and lost in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to the San Jose Sharks.
The 4 Nations Face-Off has brought out numerous fun stories with every game so far being must-see hockey. The rivalries between countries are cooling down any time soon and legends like Selanne and Forsberg still know how to enjoy the game, long after their playing days.
