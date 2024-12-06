Report: Rangers Targeting Senators Captain in Trade
The New York Rangers made themselves the center of attention when reports indicated they were essentially cutting ties with captain Jacob Trouba. A few teams have expressed trade interest in Trouba, but a partial no-trade clause has made things tough on the Rangers. They may not have a choice but to place him on waivers and let another team take him with nothing in return.
If the Rangers do lose Trouba with nothing in return, $8 million worth of salary cap space will open up. That would give them enough overall cap clearance to go after another captain they may have their eyes on.
According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the Rangers are targeting Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk. Brooks didn’t say that the Rangers were looking to make a blockbuster, captain-for-captain trade, but the situation is certainly lining up.
ESPN’s Emily Kaplan noted that the Senators were at one point or another a team interested in acquiring Trouba, but it’s not clear if that was over the offseason or in recent weeks. TSN’s Darren Dreger stated that there are no connections between the Rangers and Senators, but that is in regards to the Trouba situation.
TSN's Bruce Garrioch also says there is nothing coming from the Senators and shopping around their captain, but that doesn't mean he's not on the Rangers' radar.
“Excising Trouba takes care of one issue but Drury has spent the week in trade talks with multiple clubs with The Post learning that OTT’s Brady Tkachuk has become the Rangers’ primary target.”
Previous reports have indicated that the Senators are looking to make a big change to their lineup and a member of their young core might be the centerpiece.
Tkachuk makes just over $8.2 million against the Cap and doesn’t have any trade protection. A full no-move clause kicks in with the start of the 2025-26 season and lasts through the end of the deal in 2028.
There is a lot of drama building around the Rangers and Trouba and nothing is certain until the teams make things official. For now, it’ll be a lot of sitting around and waiting for things to unfold.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!