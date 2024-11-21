Senators Staying Put Despite Rough Patch
The Ottawa Senators are riding a three-game winless streak, losing their last two outings by a combined seven goals. Through 18 games, the Senators hold an 8-9-1 and have not been anywhere near as dangerous as they were expected to be.
With a great cast of young, skilled forwards and the addition of Linus Ullmark in goal, the Senators had high hopes heading into the 2024-25 campaign. Now on a losing skid, could changes be on the horizon?
According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Senators are trying to hold steady with their lineup and not make any knee-jerk reactions.
“There’s a danger in trying to trade yourself out of a situation,” LeBrun said. “You’re feeling a bit of panic, you’re feeling pressure in your market… You’ve got to be careful that trading is not an emotional response when you face adversity as an organization.”
Senators general manager Steve Staios is certainly keeping an eye on the market, but isn’t actively working the phones trying to make a quick trade just to shake things up.
“At some point you’ve got to let things settle,” LeBrun said. “That can’t be the answer every time.”
Trade talk has already picked up around the NHL, and moves are starting to be made, but the Senators plan right now is to hold steady. They may not be winning and the goaltending isn’t doing them too many favors, but key skaters are performing well.
Captain Brady Tkachuk has 20 points (9G-11A) in 18 games, Tim Stutzle is leading the way with 22 points (8G-14A), and veteran Claude Giroux is off to a good start with 12 points (5G-7A).
Maybe these players have more to give, and that’s exactly the vibe LeBrun is getting from the Senators’ organization.
“The answer has to come from within,” LeBrun said. “The poise has to come from within. The belief, the mental resolve… that’s where that comes from.”
There is still plenty of season left to play and the Senators are still within reach of a playoff spot. If they get hot and remain solid through the year, they could still be a surprise team to return to the postseason.
