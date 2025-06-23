Trade Talks Heating Up for Ducks’ Trevor Zegras
The Anaheim Ducks are reportedly progressing in trade talks for one of their top young players. According to a new report from NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Ducks are inching towards trading former top-10 draft pick, Trevor Zegras.
The Ducks are trying to move forward in their organizational rebuild, and many have wondered where that leaves Zegras. Multiple sources shared with Friedman that the team has made the decision to move on, and they expect a trade to be finalized in the coming days or weeks.
“According to multiple sources, the Anaheim Ducks are in “significant discussions” with multiple teams on a Trevor Zegras trade,” he wrote. ”And the likelihood is growing the talented 24-year-old forward could be traded this week.”
This is yet another offseason of speculation surrounding the 24-year-old forward. Despite an impressive start to his NHL career, his productivity has nosedived over the past few seasons. Injuries have been a nagging pest for Zegras, limiting him to 31 games in 2023-2024 and 57 games this past season.
As a result, his offensive impact has dwindled. He’s recorded just 47 points combined over the past two seasons. Compared to the back-to-back 60+ point campaigns he posted during his first two full NHL seasons, he’s taken a giant step back.
A fresh start could solve those issues for Zegras. With a clean bill of health and a new opportunity, he could re-ignite that creative spark that made him such a highly valued prospect and young player.
There are sure to be multiple teams pursuing Zegras’s services. The Philadelphia Flyers strike me as a possible destination as a team with a need for more centers. The two have made blockbuster trades before, most notably when the Flyers sent Cutter Gauthier to Anaheim in January of 2024. Other possible destinations include the New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, and Washington Capitals.
