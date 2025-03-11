Newest Flyers Prospect Excited to Play With Childhood Friend
The Philadelphia Flyers entered the trade deadline with the intention of selling a few pieces and retooling for the future. Among their moves, the Flyers sent forward Scott Laughton to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
In return for Laughton, the Flyers acquired prospect forward Nikita Grebenkin from Toronto. Grebenkin had been in the Maple Leafs system since being a fifth-round draft pick (135th overall) in 2022, but has never been able to find footing.
Grebenkin was putting up good numbers with the Maple Leafs’ American Hockey League affiliate, with 21 points (9G-12A) in 39 games, but it didn’t translate to their NHL roster. In his first seven career games, he is yet to score a point.
“In recent years,” Grebenkin told RG. “They’ve been pushing for a Stanley Cup and relying on more experienced players rather than young guys like myself.”
It’s not clear how much NHL time Grebenkin will have with the Flyers, but once a visa situation gets sorted out, he’s looking forward to his new opportunity in Philadelphia.
“I now understand what kind of league it is,” Grebenkin said. “I can dominate here and play at a good level. The beginning of the season was tough, but things have changed now.”
Grebenkin isn’t going to be a complete unknown in Philadelphia, either. He tells RG that he is familiar with a couple of fellow Russian natives in the organization like Egor Zemula and future superstar Matvei Michkov.
According to Grebenkin, he played with Michkov when the two were children in Russia and he knows the rookie sensation is capable of great things.
“I played with Matvei on the national team,” Grebenkin said. “He’s from Perm, and we’ve known each other since childhood. I know what kind of athlete and person he is, and I hope he wins the Calder Trophy over Lane Hutson.”
Grebenkin is hopeful he will become a more regular name in the NHL alongside his childhood friend and looks to shed a viral quote from his first stint in the league. “Forecheck, backcheck, paycheck” briefly put him on the map in Toronto, but he hopes to make a new lane for himself.
“It’s a little frustrating that people know me more for that line than for my actual game,” Grebenkin said. “I’d rather be recognized for my play than for jokes.”
