Capitals and Canadiens Players Fined for Pre-Game Conduct
The NHL cracked down on any possible mishaps between the Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals following a huge brawl in Game 3. Josh Anderson and Tom Wilson were fined for a fight that spilled into the benches while the teams were leaving the ice, but new fines have been handed out following Game 4.
The NHL Department of Player Safety has announced fines for Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj and Capitals defenseman Dylan McIlrath. The NHL states that the fines stem from an unsportsmanlike conduct incident that occurred during pre-game warmups.
Xhekaj was fined $3,385.42 for the incident, while McIlrath was fined $2,018.23.
Both the Canadiens and Capitals organizations were also fined $25,000 for their player’s actions.
The Capitals went on to win the game 5-2 and take a 3-1 series lead over the Canadiens while tempers seemed to cool a bit following the Game 3 incident.
Xhekaj played in Game 4, recording 12:51 of ice time and notched six hits. McIlrath was a healthy scratch for the Capitals, only hitting the ice during warmups.
This is not the first time the NHL has had to send a fine out to players for pregame incidents. Ottawa Senators forward Nick Cousins was fined for an incident ahead of Game 3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Tensions are running high between the Canadiens and Capitals as Washington looks to close out the series in short order. The Canadiens have been kept themselves alive, but are on the brink as they head back to Washington for Game 5.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!