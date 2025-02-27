Penguins Forward Out Indefinitely After Surgery
The Pittsburgh Penguins don’t have much left to play for in the 2024-25 season, but they will be playing the next few games without a key forward in their lineup. After missing a recent practice, the Penguins announced that Michael Bunting will be out indefinitely following a surgery to remove his appendix.
According to Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan, the team is yet to determine a timetable for Bunting’s return to the ice.
“He’ll be out here for the next little while,” Sullivan said. “I don’t know the timeframe at this point.”
With a little over 20 games remaining in the season and the trade deadline closing in, the Penguins are well outside of a playoff spot and closer to being in the conversation for the first overall pick at the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft. Through 60 games, the Penguins have a 23-28-9 record for 55 standings points.
The only Eastern Conference team behind the Penguins in the standings are the Buffalo Sabres who have 53 points with four games in hand. It’s very possible the Penguins finish the 2024-25 season as the worst team in the Eastern Conference, and losing Bunting only adds to that possibility.
Bunting struggled at the beginning of the year but found a decent rhythm as the season went on. In 58 games played, he has 14 goals and 15 assists for 29 total points.
In Bunting’s last 17 games played, he has just one goal and four assists for five total points.
Sullivan notes that the Penguins have a few options to replace Bunting in the lineup. Boko Imama is available to return after recovering from an upper-body injury. Matt Nieto was recently placed on waivers, but if unclaimed he can still suit up for the Penguins.
Sullivan also didn’t rule out the possibility of a recall from the American Hockey League.
