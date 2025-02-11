Penguins Forward May See Huge Jump in Value With Sweden
The 2024-25 NHL season has reached the 4 Nations Face-Off and while most players are getting a nice break in the schedule, one key player from the Pittsburgh Penguins has a chance to make a name for himself. Penguins forward Rickard Rakell was a late addition to Team Sweden’s 4 Nations Face-Off roster, and after one practice, it looks like he’s going to be given a great opportunity on the international stage.
The Penguins’ leading goal-scorer worked out on a line with New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad and Toronto Maple Leafs star William Nylander. Normally, Rakell would look like the odd man out of these three, but Rakell has been outstanding this year.
In 56 games played, Rakell has 25 goals and 23 assists for 48 total points, and became the most productive Swedish player in the NHL after he was not named to the original roster.
The Penguins, meanwhile, aren’t in a very desirable position in the standings and have started selling off key pieces to their lineup. After trading away Lars Eller, Marcus Pettersson, and Drew O’Connor, Rakell stands as the next best trade piece in Pittsburgh.
Rakell’s trade value is already pretty high, but if he puts up good numbers at the 4 Nations Face-Off playing with the likes of Zibanejad and Nylander, Rakell is going to become even more of a hot commodity.
Already putting up good numbers with Sidney Crosby, Rakell can show his knack for playing well and supporting star players. Nylander’s 33 goals leads the Toronto Maple Leafs, and he’s a favorite to be a top goal-scorer with Sweden. Someone like Rakell will have to be Nylander’s setup man.
Zibanejad hasn’t brought the same sort of firepower this season with the New York Rangers, but Rakell has a chance to find the best in his linemates. If Rakell can help Zibanejad find some success, it’s only going to get better for the Penguins in the long run.
The Penguins may not trade Rakell during the season or ahead of the trade deadline thanks to his large contract with a couple of seasons remaining. If Rakell has success at 4 Nations and continues his sharp play for the remainder of the regular season, the Penguins can take advantage of his play and a massive increase to the salary cap to sell higher on Rakell than ever though imaginable.
